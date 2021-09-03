Rocket Vault Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00066596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00132305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.21 or 0.00154633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.18 or 0.07952140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,461.63 or 0.99766179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.73 or 0.00823895 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RVFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.