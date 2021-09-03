Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 88,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,154. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.