Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

Shares of CTLP opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.44 million, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.13. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

CTLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $3,634,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

