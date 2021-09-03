DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $320.00 at JMP Securities

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price increased by analysts at JMP Securities from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. lifted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.73.
DOCU stock opened at $294.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.75, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.28. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76.
In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.