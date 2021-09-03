DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $320.00 at JMP Securities

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price increased by analysts at JMP Securities from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. lifted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.73.

DOCU stock opened at $294.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.75, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.28. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

