Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

PAA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,258. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after buying an additional 28,862,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,209 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

