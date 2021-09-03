Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.40 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.74 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,795. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $57.73 and a 52 week high of $123.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,635,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,701,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,340. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

