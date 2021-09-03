UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE UGI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. UGI has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UGI will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

