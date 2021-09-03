HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 16,739 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $241,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.07. 47,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,818. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.09.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

