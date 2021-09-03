Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after buying an additional 3,475,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after buying an additional 2,946,033 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after buying an additional 2,532,438 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,279,000 after buying an additional 1,673,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $77.94. 87,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

