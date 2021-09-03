Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Holdings Cut by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. 15,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -129.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

