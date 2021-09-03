Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 44,285 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 522.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,285 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,128,000 after acquiring an additional 144,651 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 399.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 3.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.09. 311,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,300,795. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

