Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after buying an additional 73,832 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,071,196,000 after buying an additional 265,476 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.28. 51,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,960. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.28 and its 200-day moving average is $195.57. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.