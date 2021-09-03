Summit Insights Lowers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Hold

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by research analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.46.
Shares of AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The stock has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
