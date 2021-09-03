Summit Insights Lowers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Hold

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was downgraded by research analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.46.

Shares of AVGO opened at $491.90 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The stock has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Broadcom by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

