Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 393,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $161,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $450.99. 12,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $426.45 and its 200-day moving average is $388.37. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $453.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

