Skycoin Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $33.48 million and approximately $955,674.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00132111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00154848 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.40 or 0.07940966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,624.35 or 1.00066253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.76 or 0.00821812 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

