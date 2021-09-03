Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to report $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.50. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.38 to $12.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.47.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

