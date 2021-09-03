Analysts Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.11. Itron reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $81.84. 4,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,894. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -153.98, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.16. Itron has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $53,296.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,694 shares in the company, valued at $772,246.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $301,194. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

