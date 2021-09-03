First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 5,750,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE FBP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 731.0% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 513.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,384 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $17,106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,984 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.