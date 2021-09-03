Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $190,759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,137,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 429,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.84. 133,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.92 and its 200-day moving average is $115.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.