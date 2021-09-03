Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.22. 22,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,838. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.27.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

