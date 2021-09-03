Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.22. 22,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,838. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $106.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.
BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.27.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
