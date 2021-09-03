Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 750.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,165.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 142,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 25,314 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

Shares of CEF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. 5,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,964. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

