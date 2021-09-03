CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX) Insider Sells A$578,914.20 in Stock

CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX) insider Bruce Saxild sold 643,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.64), for a total value of A$578,914.20 ($413,510.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. CTI Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

CTI Logistics Limited provides transport and logistics services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Transport, Logistics, and Property. The company offers transport services, such as courier, parcel distribution, taxi truck, fleet management, heavy haulage, line haul, and freight forwarding services.

