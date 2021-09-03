Barrett Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DD traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 80,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,421. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

