Johnny Trotter Acquires 1,500 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $70,515.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Johnny Trotter bought 500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $23,675.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00.

Shares of FFIN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. 3,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,185. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

