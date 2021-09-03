Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DTCWY stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $30.91. 15,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,886. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.