Royal Mail’s (ROYMY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Mail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price target on Royal Mail and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.74.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

ROYMY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. 352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,567. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.