Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,598. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.76. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

