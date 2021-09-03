777 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 777 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 28,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $566.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $571.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $532.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.70. The company has a market cap of $222.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.