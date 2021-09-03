986 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,632. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.