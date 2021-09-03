986 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BIIB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,632. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.
In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Biogen Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
