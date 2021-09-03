Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CLDR remained flat at $$15.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 242,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 88.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cloudera by 13,762.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

