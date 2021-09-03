Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Receives $14.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CLDR remained flat at $$15.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 242,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $501,125.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,816.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 32.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 382.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 290,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 230,479 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 267,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 191,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth $5,815,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

