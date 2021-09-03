Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JBG SMITH Properties.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:JBGS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. 4,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,037. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 84.9% in the first quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 66,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.