Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAIC stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,927. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

