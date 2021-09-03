Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $385.55.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $385.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,829. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.65. Moody’s has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.