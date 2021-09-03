General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 115.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.05. 72,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,319. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.13. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

