Suretly Trading Up 15.2% This Week (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Suretly has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $65,277.14 and $20.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00061197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00123893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.28 or 0.00793409 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

