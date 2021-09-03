Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CENT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Daniel P. Myers acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $100,106.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $327,698. 10.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

