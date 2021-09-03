iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,608,000 after buying an additional 889,952 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,198.2% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,851,000 after buying an additional 305,238 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.62. 69,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,964. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.