Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,521 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Gentex by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Gentex by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

In other news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,215. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

