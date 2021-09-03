Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 779.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $197.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

