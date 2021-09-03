Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 150,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $9,649,786.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,197,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,803 shares of company stock valued at $29,948,804. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

