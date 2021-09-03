Staker (STR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4,291.74

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Staker has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Staker has a market cap of $4,291.74 and $3.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00061197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00123893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.28 or 0.00793409 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Staker Coin Profile

STR is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Staker is staker.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Staker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

