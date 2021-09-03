Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,294,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 61,260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $114,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.59. 530,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,293,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

