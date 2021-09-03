New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 13.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 106.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 132,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NJR traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,760. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

