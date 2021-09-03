Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

SWBI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.36. 32,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $772,731 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

