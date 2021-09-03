PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,326. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.
PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
