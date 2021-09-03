PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,326. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

