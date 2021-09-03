Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 1st

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NMZ stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,421. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

