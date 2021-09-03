Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 19,502 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Netflix worth $123,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $588.44. 131,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $532.80 and a 200 day moving average of $521.89. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $598.76. The company has a market capitalization of $260.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.81.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

