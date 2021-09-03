Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Short Interest Update

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of KL traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 93,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,978. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

