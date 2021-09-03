Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of Graybug Vision stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 7,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,396. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

