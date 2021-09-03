Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.
Shares of Graybug Vision stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 7,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,396. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. Graybug Vision has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $37.88.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
